Don't miss a week full of delicious food and great deals!

One of the best things about going out to dinner is finding some place you love, and when it's a great price, what else could you ask for? Right now you have the chance to taste some of the best food being offered from restaurants in Wyandotte because it's Wyandotte Restaurant Week!

The owner of Whiskeys on the Water, Josh Cade, joined us in the studio today along with Head Chef Eddie Cabrera.

Whiskeys on the Water is one of the many wonderful restaurants partaking in Restaurant Week. If you come in during the week long event and buy two entrees, you will receive a free desert.

Cade and Cabrera brought in a few dishes from the restaurant for us to taste, including Spring chicken, whiskey-glazed salmon, and the California club sandwich. Cabrera even showed us how to make their mouthwatering pulled pork mac n' cheese.

Wyandotte Restaurant Week is happening now until Saturday, April 14. Each restaurant features their own specials for the occasion.