Don't miss one of the biggest pet events this weekend

It's last call for you and your pet to take part in a mega-tradition in the D, the Mega March for Animals. Our friend, Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society, was back in studio to talk about the event. Bailey also brought a new adorable pet that needs a home.

The march will take place this Saturday at Kensington Metropark and Sunday on the Detroit RiverWalk. Register at MichiganHumane.org/megamarch and it is free. You also get a free T-shirt and free admission to Kensington Metropark. Canine College will be matching donations through Wednesday, up to $2,500.

Our pet of the week is Hocus, a female hound mix who is looking for her forever home. she was found crying out for help in the basement of an abandoned house.

Last week's pet of the week, Hunter, was quickly adopted by a veteran for free through the Michigan Humane Society’s MHS for Military Program. Hunter's new family and whoever adopts Hocus will receive a $75 gift certificate from our partners at Hagopian Cleaning Services to help with the transition to a new home. For more information and for other adoptable pets visit the Michigan Humane Society website, www.michiganhumane.org.