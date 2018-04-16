Don't miss your chance to try one of a kind food in the D

We all know that dining out can be an experience, especially when you're treated to one-of-a-kind food you can't get anywhere else. That's exactly what the Hour Detroit Savor Detroit Dinner Series will deliver next week. Chef Brandon Zarb from Public House in Ferndale joined us in the studio today, along with Marketing and Events Manager from Hour Media Mary Sutton.

Zarb is one of five local chefs pairing up with other chefs across the country to create a unique, five course meal for the Hour Detroit Savor Detroit Dinner Series.

The desert that Zarb will be making for the event is a bourbon pecan pie, which he showed us how to make on the show today.

Check out these exclusive dishes at the Hour Detroit Savor Detroit Dinner Series April 23 - April 27 at the Great Lakes Culinary Center.

To get more information on the event, and to purchase tickets, head over to their website.