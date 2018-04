Working up a sweat during a workout is great for our health, but not so great for some other things. Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler showed us a few ways you can freshen up after a workout. Such as, gym friendly makeup that won't clog pores, dry shampoo, a travel size deodorant, and a cooling body mist for post workouts.

To get more of Trierweiler's fitness suggestions, look up 'Jody's Fit Life' on Instagram or Facebook.