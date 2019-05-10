Dramatic reveal for two Mother's Day Makeovers from our friends at Flawless Med Spa

Today we revealed the results of a Mother's Day makeover unlike any Live In The D has given away before! Our friends at Flawless Med Spa in Livonia gave two moms fresh new looks using the latest techniques and procedures such as Botox and cosmetic injectables. Dr. Julie Kalso Beri and Naida Xhakollari are the co-owners and they joined Tati Amare to describe the treatements the two women received.

Our winners, Margaret Grabenhorst and Hanaa Damish revealed their fresh looks and said they are thrilled with the results.

Dr. Julie Kalso Beri is an internist and says the medical training is important to make sure patients receive the proper care.

Flawless Med Spa is located on Farmington Rd. in Livonia. To learn more about the services they offer and to schedule your appointment visit their website: flawlessmdspa.com

