Dress up that little black dress

It's a classic item every woman should have in her closet, especially for the holidays and special occasions. We're talking about the little black dress, and Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined us in the studio with different takes on it.

Jordan brought in some models with a creative take on the little black dress. Rachel Schostak, from Seen Magazine, showed us a one-shoulder, fitted dress that is perfect for a holiday occasion. You can dress this up with statement earrings, a clutch and a jacket. The next model was Jeri Zink, from Saks Fifth Avenue at Somerset, wearing a classic silhouette dress paired with an Yves Saint Laurent bag. The model Cassie Kunze wore a dress from Guys N Gals that can be dressed up or dressed down with accessories. Model Darla LaCombe, from the Peacock Room, wore two separate pieces: a black top and skirt.