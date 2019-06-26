Easy but important exercises for a balanced life

This article is sponsored by Priority Health.

It's finally summer, time to get outdoors and enjoy the weather. It is also a great time to get back on track and get motivated to get active. Stacie Hillier is the Medicare Sales Manager with our friends at Priority Health.

"It is important for all people and all ages to stay physically fit. Not only is it good or beneficial for improving strength, balance or flexibility, but it is important for mental health," said Hiller.

She showed us a couple of exercises that are very important for our senior population.

The first exercise helps create awareness to see how good your balance is currently. You stand next to a chair and hold on to the back of it. Make sure your feet are shoulder width apart and then lift one leg and shift your weight to the planted foot. Then try to hold it for 10 seconds.

The second exercise is the same as the first, but you remove your hand from the chair.

The third exercise is very similar to to the first. You stand next to a chair with your hand on the back. Then you raise one leg, so your knee is bent at a 90-degree angle. Try to hold the pose for 30 seconds.

The goal in all three of the exercises is to increase your time frame to 60 seconds and then to do them without the chair.

Hiller says it is important for seniors to practice balance and maintain stability because they are then less of a fall risk.

Priority Health has a Silver and Fit program that is included in the Medicare Advantage program. It allows seniors the opportunity to visit fitness facilities across the state. There are more than 400 from which they can choose from. By participating in the program, you can use the fitness facilities at no cost.

For more great ways to help you and your loved ones lead a happy, healthier life, visit their website priorityhealth.com.