Eat, drink and be merry in the D at the Detroit Food & Wine Experience

Dozens of local chefs will serve up the best foods in the city

More than 30 of Detroit's top chefs are coming together for one ultimate tasting in the D. It's the Detroit Free Press Food & Wine Experience. Not only will you get to sample delicious foods from Adachi, Central Kitchen + Bar, and Grey Ghost, but also enjoy wines and spirits from local wineries and distilleries. 

The Detroit Free Press Food & Wine Experience is Saturday, September 14 in Cadillac Square in downtown Detroit, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for the Grand Tasting are still available.

Check out Chef Omar Mitchell from Table #2 make one of the dishes that will be featured at the event. 