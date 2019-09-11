Eat, drink and be merry in the D at the Detroit Food & Wine Experience

More than 30 of Detroit's top chefs are coming together for one ultimate tasting in the D. It's the Detroit Free Press Food & Wine Experience. Not only will you get to sample delicious foods from Adachi, Central Kitchen + Bar, and Grey Ghost, but also enjoy wines and spirits from local wineries and distilleries.

The Detroit Free Press Food & Wine Experience is Saturday, September 14 in Cadillac Square in downtown Detroit, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for the Grand Tasting are still available.

Check out Chef Omar Mitchell from Table #2 make one of the dishes that will be featured at the event.