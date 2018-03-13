Eat Healthy On A Budget

Healthy eating is a goal that is encouraged by health professionals, but sometimes it can seem expensive.

Julie Fromm, a registered dietitian and chef with Henry Ford Health System shares some practical ways to save money and get your eating on the right track.

Start with the cart and "buy what you need and eat what you buy"

Make a list and plan of what your going to get at the grocery store, what your going to eat for the week

Before you go to the store, look in your pantry

Rethink fruits and veggies

People have the misconception that fresh produce is the best, but that's not always the case. Canned and frozen fruits and veggies are good too!

Create an "Eat Me" bin for the refrigerator