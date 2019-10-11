Eddie Murphy, Keegain-Michael Key and Will Smith shine on screen in these new movies

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinema.

There's something for everyone at the box office this weekend from a spooky Halloween children's movie, to a standout Eddie Murphy comedy. Greg Russel sat down with Jason Carr to talk more.

"The Addams Family" is an animated retelling of the widely beloved story. This new take on the classic tale is geared towards kids, making it the perfect family film to see this weekend.

"Gemini Man" follows Will Smith as Henry Brogen, an elite assassin who is targeted by a younger clone of himself. Greg Russel says the movie deals with the deep question, "how do you battle yourself?" Greg also explained that this is "one of Will SMith's best roles in a while." Filled with action, heart, and drama this movie leaps off the screen this weekend.

"Dolemite is My Name " is a biographical comedy starring Eddie Murphy, Keegan-Michael Key, and Wesley Snipes. It centers around Eddie Murphy's character, Rudy Ray Moore, a filmmaker in the 1970's who is best known for playing the character "Dolemite". This movie not only has an incredible cast of A list actors, but is also hilarious and moving. "Dolemite is My Name" has a limited release in theaters but will be put out on Netflix later this year. Greg gave this film four out of five reels.

