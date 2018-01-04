Eliza Neals With The Anti-Freeze Blues Festival

Eliza Neals was named Breakthrough Act for 2017 and the Top Live Blues-Rock Act for 2017 in the U.K. She is a Ferndale native and is home to help heat things up for the Anti-Freeze Blues Festival Friday, January 5th at 7PM at the Magic Bag in Ferndale.

This is 24th Annual Anti-Freeze Blues Festival and Eliza Neals is the headliner along with other great blues musicians from Detroit. Tickets ahead of time are $20 and $25 at the door and all the proceeds go to the Detroit Blues Society.

The event takes place Friday, January 5th 7PM at the Magic Bag in Ferndale.