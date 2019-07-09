Enjoy a traditional night out watching classic movies at The Redford Theatre

If you're looking for something for a cool date night idea, there is a place where you can enjoy great entertainment in a one-of-a-kind setting. Kila Peeples showed us how The Redford Theatre is a great place to explore after hours.

The Redford Theatre offers a very traditional night out at the movies. Everything that was done 80 to 90 years ago, when it opened, is still done today. The doors to The Redford Theatre opened in January 1928 and the movies have not stopped playing ever since. Steve Overstreet, a board member and events coordinator for the theater, said many people who grew up in the Redford area tell him how they had their first dates in the balcony. Many people like to come to the theater to rediscover the community, the theater and old movies.

Not only do you get to see classic movies like "Gone with the Wind", "Casablanca" and any Alfred Hitchcock movie, but also newer movies like "The Monty Python Holy Grail", "The Big Chill" and "The Big Lebowski." Some of the stars of the movies come to the theater as well, such as Rita Moreno of "West Side Story", Shirley Jones of "Oklahoma!" and Tippy Hedren of "The Birds."

One way The Redford Theatre is one-of-a-kind is how it's designed, which is like a Japanese tea garden. Most theaters are traditionally designed with a Chinese influence, but as you can see from the japanese warrior painting in the lobby to the cherry blossom flowers painted on the light fixtures, The Redford Theatre brings a little bit of Japan to metro Detroit.

There are a ton of exciting movies coming to The Redford Theatre, like "The Wizard of Oz", "Planet of the Apes" and in the fall, a live shadowcast of "Hocus Pocus."