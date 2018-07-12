Enjoy a waterfront day-cation

Summer is the perfect time to pack up the car and take a mini day-cation to one of the many beautiful cities on Michigan's waterfront. We invited Kristen Bane, a managing partner at the Inn on Water Street who is in charge of the menus for The Inn Kitchen at Marine City, to talk about the restaurant.

Bane gave us a sample of what you might find in the restaurant by cooking up some seared sea scallops in the studio. If you want to make them yourself, see the recipe at the bottom of the article.

Kathy Vertin, the owner of the Inn on Water Street, also joined us in the studio to share more about how beautiful downtown Marine City is. Vertin says you can also enjoy some nightlife and see professional Broadway-style plays and musicals at the Riverbank Theatre.

The Inn Kitchen’s Seared Sea Scallops with Bourbon Butter Sauce

Ingredients

8 scallops

1 large sweet potato

2 small beets

1 medium red onion

6 fingerling potatoes

Fresh arugula

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Sauce Ingredients

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

½ lb. butter

3 T. honey

4 oz. bourbon

Procedure

Vegetables

Cut the sweet potato, beets, onion and fingerling potatoes into small cubes. Toss with olive

oil, salt and pepper. Roast at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until tender.



Sauce

Flame off the bourbon in a sauce pan with rosemary. When the flames subside, remove

rosemary sprigs. Turn off the flame, cut in cold butter and whisk until melted. Add honey;

season with salt and pepper.



Scallops

Heat the sauté pan on high and sear off scallops until they are golden brown on one side (about two

minutes). Turn the scallops and sear the other side until golden brown.