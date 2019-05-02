Enjoy Cinco de Mayo and the summer with drinks from Pernod Ricard

Cinco de Mayo is Sunday. Instead of celebrating with a tradional margarita, why not get more creative? Our friends at Pernod Ricard have some innovative recipes for the occassion. Roger Fruin, who is a bartender at the Library at The Detroit Club, joined Jason Carr to discuss some cocktails that will be a hit at any party this summer.

Fruin said The Detroit Club has been called the orginal social club of Detroit, opening before The Detroit Athletic Club by a couple of years. He said it is a great place for business people, before and after meetings, and pre or post events. Fruin made a Paloma, which is a traditional Mexican cocktail, out of Pernod Ricard branded mezcal and tequila. He mixed grapefuit soda and fresh juice, and a pinch of salt.

Another cocktail Fruin presented was the Avion Reposado. Reposado, meaning aged or rested, is placed in American White Oak barrels for a certain amount of time. It was mixed into a cocktail that brings out the peppery and oak flavors the Reposado offers. Lastly, he served up the Reposado Anejo. Anejo means aged, and is highlighted as a newer liquor that is hitting bars. It has a smokey flavor that creates "a party for all of the senses".

This segment was sponsored by Pernod Ricard.