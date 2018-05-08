Enjoy everything the D has to offer at this event

Detroit is topping travel lists around the world as a must-see destination, so why not be a hometown tourist? Our friends at the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau were here today with a very special event to help you get started.

Discover the D Hometown Tourist Day will be showcasing Detroit's finest attractions such as hotels, restaurants, attractions, and museums. Over 50 Detroit businesses will be at the event.

Deanna Majchrzak brought by the D Rover, which is the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau mobile visitor center. The rover can be seen around town, handing out information about activities all throughout metro Detroit. Majchrzak also brought a few people from Detroit's tourist stops such as bike shop Wheel House Detroit, the Good Cakes and Bakes bakery, and outdoor aerial park Tree Runner Adventure Parks at West Bloomfield.

Hometown Tourist Day in the D is happening at Campus Martius on Friday, May 11 from 11 am to 2 pm.

We are giving away staycation packages this week thanks to http://visitdetroit.com. Get dinner for two at the Trumbull and Porter's restaurant, a walking tour with Detroit Urban Adventures, and an overnight stay at the hotel.

We also have a second bonus giveaway perfect for a family staycation in the D. This includes an overnight stay at the Fairfield Inn and Suites Detroit-Troy, four general admission tickets to the Detroit Zoo including a zoo gift bag, and a $50 gift card to Good Cakes and Bakes.

For your chance to win, go to our Live in the D Facebook page or http://clickondetroit.com. Contest rules are posted there as well.

To find out more details about Discover the D Hometown Tourist Day, check out their website http://visitdetroit.com or call 313-202-1800.