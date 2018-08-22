Enjoy food, drinks and entertainment at Roostertail in Detroit

Are you ready to celebrate the best of what the city has to offer? This Friday at the Roostertail in Detroit you can enjoy food, drinks and live entertainment at the Metro Times Best of Detroit party. Nearly two dozen restaurants are taking part in the event.

We welcomed two of the chefs from winning restaurants that will be at the event into the studio. Chef Justin Belovicz from The Morrie in Royal Oak, and Executive Chef Ryan Mateling from Novi Chophouse joined us to talk more about the foods you can expect to taste.

Chef Belovicz brought in roadhouse ribs from his restaurant. The ribs are smoked for eight hours. He also brought, two-hour smoked wings and steak-kebabs with rice pilaf. Friday night guests will be able to enjoy a strawberry shortcake dessert, as it will be featured at the event.

Chef Mateling brought in big steaks and chops and seafood. The Ahi tuna is flown in from Hawaii and sea bass from Boston. At the event, the restaurant will be offering a Coney meets bruschetta, which is a beef tenderloin with Coney sauce, stadium mustard, onions and garlic.

Both restaurants hope the guests can get the most out of the event by visiting all of the other restaurants that will be there, and just have at good time a The Best Of Detroit celebration.

We also welcomed Jim Cohen, the associate publisher of Metro Times to talk about the event. Cohen said the event is important to give back to readers and just for everyone to come together and have fun. "It's important for us as a media company to give something back to our public, to our readers. So we throw this bash with the best of everything and throw a great price on it."

There will be 20 of the best restaurants in Metro Detroit, as well as the best cocktails.

The event is at 6;30 p.m. Friday, August 24th at the Roostertail downtown Detroit. Tickets are $35. If you log onto Metro Times website for tickets and enter the code LIVE you can save $10 off your purchase.