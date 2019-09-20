Enjoy your Saturday with smooth jazz by Alexander Zonjic in Metro Detroit

Looking for a relaxing Saturday filled with smooth jazz and soulful blues?

Alexander Zonjic and Evan Garr chatted with Jason Carr about the Mount Clemens Clinton River Live festival. This free event takes place on Saturday, September 21st, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Clinton River Park. It brings together talented artists from all over, showcasing Jazz, Blues, Motown and more.

Watch the video above to see Alexander Zonjic and Evan Garr perform the beautiful piece, "Rasin River Night".

