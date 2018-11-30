Enter to win Live in the D's 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway 2018

"Live in the D" kicks off its 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway 2018 on Monday, Dec. 3!

Each day "Live in the D" will give away bigger prizes and it's cumulative. So, on Day 2 the winner gets the prize for that day, as well as the prize from Day 1. The same goes for the following days. For example, on Day 12 the winner will receive a higher valued prize than any of the previous days and will also get all of the prizes from the previous 11 days.

Watch the show at 10 a.m. weekdays on Local 4 for your chance to win. Winners will be selected randomly from all entries. So, if you enter to win on Day 1 and don't, you will still have a chance to win on any of the following days during the contest. And we want everyone to have a fair chance so once you win, you're not eligible to win again.

Thanks to our "12 Days of Christmas Giveaway" sponsors:

Jax Kar Wash, Village of Rochester Hills, Joe Pizik Electric, JLF Adventures, Dearborn, Premier Pet Supply, Darakjian Jewelers, Ajeless Spa of Northville, Downtown Birmingham, The Tennis & Golf Company, Procerus Skin Care of Ann Arbor, Dittrich Furs