Enter to win Wedding Week prizes on Live in the D!

It's the big "WEDDING WEEK" on Live in the D! All week long, from Monday, Feb.18 thru Friday, Feb. 22, we are giving away PRIZES! You can enter to win until Sunday, Feb. 24 at noon.

And it's cumulative, so the PRIZES pile up each day! For example, if you win the prize on Wednesday, you will also get Monday's and Tuesday's prizes.

Watch the show at 10 a.m. weekdays on Local 4 for your chance to win. Winners will be selected randomly from all entries. So, if you enter to win on Day 1 and don't win, you will still have a chance to win on any of the following days during the contest. And we want everyone to have a fair chance, so once you win, you're not eligible to win again.

Starting Monday, Live in the D hosts will tell viewers the prize of the day. Then the winner will be announced on air the following day and continue like that throughout the week. The winner for Friday's prize (which viewers will be able to enter for until Sunday) -- will be announced on Monday, Feb. 25. So tune in each day to see if you're one of the lucky winners.

We'd like to give a big thanks to our "Wedding Week" sponsors:

Dr. Freedland, the D Las Vegas, Pink Elephant Cupcakes, Novi Oaks Dental, Tapper’s



CHECK BACK HERE ON MONDAY MORNING OR GO TO CLICKONDETROIT'S CONTEST PAGE TO ENTER.