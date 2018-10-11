Escape into the world of virtual reality with Live In The D's Kila Peeples in downtown Oxford

Every now and then, everyone needs a little escape from their everyday life. Now there is one place in Metro Detroit that can help you do just that.

From taking on zombies to taking a stroll in another country, Kila Peeples shows how a local virtual reality arcade can take you on a trip without leaving the D.

Escape VR Arcade in Oxford offers a chance to play some of the most current and fun virtual reality games, including "Fruit Ninja". The concept is simple, enter one of the escape pods, put on a headset and grab the controllers to play the game. There is even the option to download Google Earth and walk down the streets of another country.

Team play is also available when there are four or more people. It is $15 for the first 15 minutes and it's kid and adult friendly.