See how to bake like the pros at Detroit's award-winning bakery Sister Pie

Fall is the perfect time to bake pies and Detroit is home to one of the best pie bakeries in the country, Sister Pie.

Lisa Ludwinski is the founder of Sister Pie and now an author with the first Sister Pie cookbook, She joined "Live in the D" to give more information on her bakery and demonstrate how to crimp pastry.

She started making pies six years ago after moving back to Michigan from New York. She filmed a cooking show from her apartment and worked in several bakeries before owning her own.

This summer her bakery was named one of America's best bakeries by the food website, Thrillist.

Her cookbook contains all of the favorite recipes people love at Sister Pie. It contains everything from pies to cookies and even salads.

You can get the cookbook wherever books are sold. You can also buy one at Sister Pie bakery where you can pick up a signed copy.

Sister Pie is located in the West Village at the corner of Parker and Kercheval.