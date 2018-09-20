Events happening around the D this weekend

If you're looking for things to do this weekend we've got you cover with a bunch of great events. Live In The D's Jason Carr and Tati Amare were joined by Rich Rice in studio to discuss events happening in the D this weekend.

"Saturday Night Live" Alum Tracy Morgan is ready to make Detroit laugh. Known for his roles in "30 Rock" and his newest show, "The Last O.G.," he will be appearing at the Sound Board at Motor City Casino Friday night at 8 p.m.

Also this weekend, Aretha Franklin will be honored with "Think: A Tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin." The exhibit will take a look at her life story with photographs and personal items that showcase her career. This will be at the Wright Museum and will run until January.

Out in Macomb they will be hosting the "Fork and Cork Festival." This will feature food from local vendors as well as an array of craft beer and wine. This will be taking place in downtown Utica on Auburn Road near Van Dyke.

The final event discussed was the John Popper concert. The lead singer of the '90s group Blues Traveler will be doing his own solo show at the Ark on Saturday at 8 p.m.