Ever wonder what your home is really worth? There's a new, easy and more accurate way to get your home's value, It's called Upraze. Casey Kreutzberg, of Upraze, joined us in the studio to tell us more about it.

Upraze will help you determine the most accurate value of your home. Upraze includes a lot more data and personalizes the process. Here's how it works: Once you download the app, put in specific details of your home, then take photos of your home and list any upgrades that you've made to it. Upraze will give you a certified appraisal.

To find out more about how Upraze works, download the app and try it for yourself to see what your home may be worth. Visit their website https://www.upraze.com/.