Exciting new highlights added to this year's Arts, Beats & Eats

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beat & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank runs Friday through Monday in downtown Royal Oak. Live in the D's Kila Peeples, discovered some new and exciting things that you can look forward to at this year's event.

Artists from all over the world travel to participate in one of the most anticipated art shows of the year. This juried fine arts show features all different types of art ranging from jewelry and pottery to bright paintings. Arts, Beats & Eats also showcases art from artists living with disabilities.

For the "Beats" portion of this event, nine different music stages will be setup featuring music from all different genres. Kila Peeples said, "the main stage is throwback central." ​​​​​​This stage will feature hit groups like Third Eye Blind and All American Rejects.

Last but not least, the "Eats". More than 40 restaurants will participate, bringing some of the best food in the state. Many new restaurants in Royal Oak will also join in the fun, including the famous burger joint, Wahlburgers.

There will also be activities like the Priority Health Zumbathon and Detroit News Kids Zone.

Arts, Beats & Eats is free to enter until 5 p.m. on Friday, August 30th. Admission on Friday after 5 p.m. is $7. Festival admission is $3 until 3 p.m., $5 after 3 p.m., and $7 after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday & Monday.