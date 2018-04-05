This animal has its own talent agent

As the owner of Animal Magic, Mark Rosenthal travels the world with his animals doing shows and working in entertainment with the animals he cares for right here in Metro Detroit. He joined Jason Carr in our studio to show us some awesome animals!

Animal Magic works with police departments from all over the area that need help rescuing animals that are being kept illegally inside homes. Recently, police seized a large alligator from a house in the Detroit area and the animal is now being cared for by Rosenthal. He brought the alligator in the studio today. Her name is Lucy and she will grow up to be 18-20 feet long.

Mark also brought in 2 armadillos. One of them is named "Rolly" and he is a 3 banded armadillo. He is native to Brazil, and the 3 banded armadillo is the only armadillo that can actually roll into a ball.

He also brought in a bigger guy named "Sherman". Sherman is world famous and actually has a talent agent in England! Sherman is a 6-banded armadillo and has been in show business multiple times. Mark calls him a "Puppydillo" because he was raised by hand with Mark's dogs and "Sherman" thinks he's a dog himself. There is a hilarious video of Sherman playing with a dog and you can find it on Sherman's own Facebook page.