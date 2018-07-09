Experience a night of jazz at Chene Park

One of the biggest draws to Chene Park is the Jazzy Nights series. It goes down Wednesday nights all summer and includes some of the biggest names in jazz.

From Will Downing to Dave Sanborn and Jody Watley, all of the performers come to Chene Park to give Detroiters a great show and a night to remember.

We spoke with some of the performers who have come to Chene Park about their best memories of performing under the legendary white tent and why it is a must-visit for anyone who lives close to the venue.

"I have been coming here for the last 28 years and I've played all the major venues here in Detroit", said musician Will Downing. "If you haven't been to Chene Park you're really missing something special. What an incredible venue. What an incredible atmosphere."

Jody Watley describe Chene Park as "a beautiful venue". She said, "I think the people of Detroit are so lucky, so blessed, to have such a fabulous venue. The acoustic sounds are great and there's great staff."

The Jazzy Nights on Wednesdays at Chene Park runs until August 29th.