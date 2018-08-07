Experience authentic Italian food with Cantoro in Troy

Ever dream of going to Italy? Well, there is a place where you can dive into Italian food, wine and culture. Cantoro is known for it's delicious Italian cuisine. We had Anthony Calabrese, Executive Chef for Cantoro, and Jeff Pepko Valente, from the new location in Troy, join us on the show to tell us more about their restaurant.

Calabrese brought in dishes that you can order at the restaurant. Some of the dishes that he brought in were pasta, wood fired pizza, lamp chops, cannolis and cream puffs.

At the Troy location there are bocce courts and a beautiful patio that will enhance your Italian dining experience. They also have a banquet hall for larger celebrations. At their Plymouth location you can shop the Italian tradition at the market and then taste Italy in their dining room.

Indulged in Italian culture at one of the three locations of Cantoro Trattoria: Troy, Plymouth and Livonia.