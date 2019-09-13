Experience Oktoberfest the royal way on the Detroit Princess with Motor City Brew Tours

This weekend, there's a unique opportunity to sample a few specialty beers while cruising the Detroit River. It's all organized by Motor City Brew Tours and it's on board The Detroit Princess.

Cruise along the Detroit River on the Detroit Princess Riverboat while sampling more than 40 Seasonal Beers, Hard Ciders, and Hard Seltzer. The goal is to treat yourself to a day of good drinks on the international waters!

The Fall Beer Tasting is Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 and it is a 21 and over event.

There will also be a Beer and Candy Tour that will be held on the Detroit Princess on October 5.

Check out the video above to see the types of beers you can try on the cruise.