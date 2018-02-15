Expert Home Design Advice For Free

Want a new look for your home, but don't know where to begin? Think you can't afford a professional designer to help? Think again.

Our friends at La-Z-Boy home furnishings and decor offer free design services to get the look you're after.

We were joined by interior designer Janel Kozlowski and store manager Emily Cuozzo who had a lot to say about what they can offer you in your house!

They say they are known for their recliners, but they have so much more to offer. The have stationary furniture, tables, lamps, rugs, and accessories. La-Z-Boy has interior designers that they can send to your house to help you pick the perfect furniture for your home, and they do it completely for free!

They are having a Presidents Day special where EVERYTHING is 30% off.

For more information you can visit their website at www.la-z-boystore.com/detroit