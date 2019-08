The 37th Annual African World Festival is being held Friday, Aug. 16 to Sunday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m to 11 p.m. daily at The Charles H. Wright Museum of Arican American History in midtown Detroit. The event will also host "Detroit Rocks The Runway", a ashion show which will take place Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9p.m. to 11 p.m. This is a free event.

