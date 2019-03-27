Explore the colorful world of the Unicorn Feed and Supply store in Ypsilanti

It's almost time for spring break and if you're looking for a fun place to take your kids, of any age, the perfect place for you is in Ypsilanti. Our Kila Peeples went to the Unicorn Feed and Supply where once you walk in, you'll be smiling for the rest of the day.

The store is owner Jen Eastridge's way to pay homage to something that was near and dear to her growing up. "My childhood sticker album was something I kept when I got rid of almost everything a couple of years ago,” said Eastridge. “And the question came up, why? Why did I keep that, what was so important about that to me and it was because it fed my happy place."

It was something she wanted to stick with her for the rest of her life. "I wanted to bring a fun shop that you could go in and buy stickers and beautiful sparkly things, gorgeous plush." The store opened in summer of 2018 and has been a hit ever since. From being greeted by a large unicorn named Reginald Peppercorn, Reggie Pep for short, to a vast collection of stickers and sparkles, this store is sure to make your kids, and your inner kid at heart, happy.