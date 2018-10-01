Explore the jungle at African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, Ohio

You've likely been to the Detroit Zoo to see all kinds of animals from faraway places, but you can get even more up close with wild animals that are normally found in Africa, without ever leaving your car.

Our Kila Peeples took a short trip to check out a cool hidden gem, the African Wildlife Safari Park in Port Clinton, Ohio. In just a couple of hours, you go from cornfields of the Midwest to an active African desert where you can a drive through an actual safari.

There are more than 700 animals living in the drive-thru park, including deer, alpaca, watusi and giraffes. Plus, they all come right up to the car window for a treat.

Before you drive through, you get multiple cups of food to feed the animals, including grains, carrots and romaine lettuce. The experience was amazing and filled with little surprises.

After the drive-thru safari, if you want to get out of the car and stretch your legs, you can come inside where there are more animals to check out, including. At the new budgie bird house where you can hand-feed dozens of birds.