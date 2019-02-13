Explore the luxurious B&B at The Cochrane House in Detroit

When you think of a bed and breakfast, Detroit may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But there is an area in the city where historic homes have been turned into local getaways. One of those B&Bs in the D is run by two sisters whose home is quickly becoming the place where you want to spend your vacation or staycation. Our Kila Peeples stopped by The Cochrane House to see how they pamper their guests.

The Cochrane House is owned by Francina and Roderica James, sisters who bought the house almost a decade ago and have spent the last five years remodeling it into a beautiful bed and breakfast. If you like learning a little bit about Detroit's history, The Cochrane House is the place for you. The house is named after Lyman Cochrane, who bought the building in 1871 and was a Michigan Superior Court judge and a state Senator.

The James sisters enjoy pampering their guests with delicious breakfast dishes that are made to order, wine and cheese hour every day, and they will deliver the meals to your room. There are three rooms in the house, two of them have en-suite bathrooms with garden pedestal bathtubs. The Rhythm Section Lounge suite has a large TV, leather couch and separate bed and bathroom quarters. The shower converts to a steam sauna, perfect for aromatherapy.

If you want a new twist on a getaway with your love, or if you want to stay a stone's throw away from all of the city's sports and entertainment arenas, check out The Cochrane House.