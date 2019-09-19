Fall activities are happening all over the D this weekend. Here are 4 fun events to check out

This article is sponsored by your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.

Calling out around the D! Celebrations of music and fall are happening this weekend all around the D. Kila Peeples joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare to talk about the fun that can be had.

Motown 60th Weekend

60 years ago, Berry Gordy founded the legendary Motown label at what is now called the Motown Museum. In honor of the milestone, the museum is hosting events all over Detroit starting Saturday. The big "Motown 60 Weekend" event will be happening Sunday, that's when some of Motown's biggest names are expected to gather for "Hitsville Honors Celebration" happening at Orchestra Hall at the Fisher Music Center. The Temptations, The Four Tops, and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, plus Big Sean and Ne-Yo, will all be performing for the show which starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

Romulus Pumpkin Festival and Lights

This festival is this city's kick off to fall. It's a street festival that starts with a night parade where thousands pack Goddard Road to see everything illuminated from bikes to cement trucks. Besides the parade there will also be music, food, crafts and games everyone can enjoy, like the pumpkin pie eating contest. The two-day event, starts Friday at 4 p.m. and ends Saturday at 8 p.m.. Admission is free.

BATL Axe Throwing Open House

This weekend head to the Backyard Axe Throwing League, or BATL, in Novi for their axe throwing open house event. Everyone who comes between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. can enter for free, and you can throw an axe at a wood wall. Its normally around $22, so this is a great deal. If you are interested, but a little apprehensive, there will be coaches to show you how to do it. It's all free and happening Friday, all you have to do is wear closed toe shoes and sign a waiver.

Murals in the Market 2019

This festival is big for the city of Detroit, since it has been recently named by the Smithsonian as one of "The Top 5 Mural Festivals in the World." It officially kicked off on Monday, but there are still plenty of events you can catch around town, like Thursday night's Eastern Market After Dark. This event brings together artists, designers, and enthusiasts to celebrate Detroit's role as a design capital. Artist Dennis McNett, aka "Wolfbat," is creating special pieces for the show that you can only see if you attend. The event starts at 7 p.m.

To see more events happening around the D this weekend go to clickondetroit.com/in-the-d.