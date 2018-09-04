Fall ideas for your home

We have a few more weeks of summer left, but it is time to start thinking about fall and fall decor.

Michael Bak, owner of Michael B. Anthony, a floral and event design company, joined us in the studio to show us some fall decor ideas.

Bak showed us how to make a planter that will last us through the season. He started off with a Cinderella pumpkin. He removed the stem, added soil and planted some succulents. The succulents will last all season and are very low maintenance.

Bak also showcased some services that his company offers. He brought in an example of a wreath door decor and embellishments.