Fall in love with Marvin Gaye, his music all over again with musical 'Pride & Joy'

He was one of the most famous voices from Motown, whose soulful sound led to a long career of top hits. Marvin Gaye helped many generations fall in love, and now you can see his love story come to life on stage in the musical, "Pride & Joy: The Marvin Gaye Musical." Actors from the play joined Jason Carr to discuss their portrayal of Marvin Gaye in various stages of his life and his relationship with Anna Gordy Gaye, the sister of Motown Records founder Barry Gordy.

Chae Stephen, who plays Marvin Gaye later in life, says people should expect drama, laughs, tears and dancing in your seat. They perform 28 songs from Gaye's catalog, and Barry Gordy even gave his permission and blessing to use most of his music. Stephen said it is an experience like no other.

Krystal Duke, who plays Anna Gordy Gaye, said she's a lucky lady to work with Stephen and Jarran Muse, who plays a younger Marvin Gaye. She said Muse and Stephens push her to do her best every night on stage and they are family.

Muse said the fact that two different people play Gaye highlights the change he went through after his duet partner and close friend, Tammy Terrell, passed away. He also said having two people who look very similar to Gaye, but themselves look nothing alike, brings a certain realness to the musical.

The play covers Gaye's life from the early 1960s to his death in 1984. The cast said people who come to "Pride & Joy" will get to hear some of the iconic music that came from Motown and will really feel how special those songs are to them and to the play.

"Pride & Joy: The Marvin Gaye Musical" will be at the Fisher Theatre May 22 to June 2.