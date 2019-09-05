Fall into these upcoming festivals in Metro Detroit

This article is sponsored by Chevy In The D.

Check out what's happening around the D this weekend!

Honey Bee in Ypsilanti

It is the 6th year for this annual Ypsilanti event. The city will celebrate the popular pollinator with art, music, flower markets and of course, honey. The fun starts on Friday, September 6 at 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Dally In The Alley

This underground festival will have you dancing in an alley! The 42nd Dally in the Alley happens in the Cass Corridor. The festival will feature performances by local artists, food trucks and family activities. Dust off you dancing shoes because the event is Saturday, September 7 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Northville Food and Wine Festival

The Northville food and wine festival promises to start the fall season off right. The festival will feature national and international wineries with some of their best wine for you to taste. The festival will also feature some of Michigan's best chefs! The first cork will pop on Friday, September 6. The event runs through Saturday, September 7. Tickets are $55.

Make Food Not Waste Community Feast

A big trend in the food world is minimizing food waste and this Eastern Market event inspires you to do just that. Make Food Not Waste will feature dishes made from food that would otherwise get thrown away. The event will also include chef competitions, vegan and vegetarian dishes, gardening activities and a tour of Detroit's Urban Farm. Admission is free, but you have to register online. The Community Feast is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4.pm.

Detroit Design Month

September is Detroit Design Month. Because of this, several events will be held during the month to celebrate Detroit architecture, innovative artists, companies and educational institutions. This first event, "Inclusive Future" kicks-off Thursday, September 5 at 1001 Woodward Ave.. The event will feature more than 75 innovative projects. The event starts at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. You can register online.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.