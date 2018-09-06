Fall makeup trends for different generations

We often hear about new fall fashion, but the change of the season also means it's time to change up your look and your makeup. This can mean different things to women of different generations. Local 4 style editor Jon Jordan joined us in the studio along with makeup artist Cheryl Salinas-Tucker and three models.

We talked about the makeup trends for multiple generations and our first model Larissa is in her 20s. They added burgundy colors to her face, with smoky eyes, and a pop of color to the lips.

Next we had Nicole, a woman in her 40s. They gave her a dramatic eyeliner look with a pop of color in her lips as well.

Our last model Carol is in her 60s, and they focused more on her eyebrows by filling them in. This gives a more youthful look and it brought out her eyes. Carol was also given a soft matte lipstick.