Family fun on Belle Isle this weekend at the MSU Science Festival Expo

Encouraging students to accelerate in science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEAM, is a big initiative. One event happening Sunday to expose kids to this is the Michigan State University Science Festival Expo on Belle Isle in Detroit. Ben Coughenour, one of the presenters from Wayne State University, joined Jason Carr to show some of the experiments that will be demonstrated at the expo.

Coughenour performed a few experiements with liquid nitrogen, including creating a cloud and showing the effects of liquid nitrogen on a living item. He also created a fire tornado with isopropyl alcohol burning in a specially made plastic tube. It's a way to talk about angular momentum.

Thanh Tran and Steven Kalis from AccelerateKID program also joined Carr to highlight the 3-D printer that will be at the event and kids will be able to create a fun toy to take home as well as learn about how it is made. There will also be tours and a science cafe at Atwater Brewery.

The event designed to get kids interested in science and prepare them for possible STEAM careers.