Farm animals find new life at The Barn Sanctuary in Chelsea

Every animal deserves to live in peace and happiness, luckily there is a place not too far from Ann Arbor where that happens. The Barn Sanctuary, located in Chelsea, is where more than 70 barn animals, who have been through traumatic experiences reside for the rest of their natural lives. The animals have survived cases of abuse, neglect and natural disasters and are cared for by barn owner Dan McKernan.

McKernan transformed his family's 130-year-old farm into an amazing sanctuary that houses goats, horses, pigs, sheep and everything in between. As a non-profit organization, all donations go toward food and services for the animals. The animals even have names so they can get individual donations.

McKernan and the Barn Sanctuary are currently filming a show that will premiere on Animal Planet in 2020.