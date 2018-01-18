Fast Affordable Hair Care In The D

Women here in the D can spend entire days and big bucks just to get their hair done, but now there's a place downtown Detroit where women can get the right look, at the right price, in about an hour and Tati went to midtown to check it out!

it's Paralee Boyd Salon in Detroit! What sets this salon apart from any other salon is that their goal is modeled after the Dominican salon in New York. Which is well known for quick affordable hair services on the east coast.

Here is how it works, there is a station where the hair is washed, deep conditioned if needed, and finally styled.

In addition to using the Dominican blow out method, Paralee Boyd does not accept appointments. It's a walk-in only salon. They also don't color hair or do weaves. It's a very streamlined service to help women get in and out of the salon in about an hour.