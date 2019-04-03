Fantastic flavors served up at The Fed

There's a hot spot in Clarkston, Michigan known for an eclectic menu serving everything from tacos to sushi, now The Fed is serving up something new and Joining Live In The D to talk about it was the restaurant's executive chef Jakobi Voorheis. "The Fed was a bank for about 100 years in downtown Clarkston," said Voorheis. "We renovated in 2017 and we serve and eclectic menu of modern American cuisine and we have a lot of things and inspiration from different people."

He said the interest rate have been great and the Clarkston community shows a lot of support. Voorheis demonstrated how to make a pan seared salmon with vierge. He said he like the dish because its simple and there are a lot of vegetables and fruit in the dish which is great for spring.

Voorheis brought an assortment of food which consisted of a lava cake, red velvet cheesecake, beignets, fried cauliflower, oven flatbread with feta cheese, pickled tomatoes and hummus, top sirloin cut steak, scallions, French fries cooked in truffle oil, pork chop with mashed potatoes, and a tuna poke bowl.

Voorheis said The Fed is all about keeping the dishes simple with fresh and local ingredients. He said that they change the menu to keep people interested and they want to be able to give guest the opportunity to taste as much different food as possible.

To make reservations, and for hours of operation, go to The Fed website.