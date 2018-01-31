Feeling Sore? Try This!

A lot of people have upped their exercise habits since the beginning of the year, or started new ones recently, and may be feeling a little sore. Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler was in the studio today with some great ways to get some relief.

Trierweiler said that muscle soreness comes from micro tears in your muscles. The good thing about that is when the muscles heal they grow back stronger, but while they are healing they can cause a lot of pain and inflammation.

The first thing you can do is try the magnesium solution, Epsom Salt. Pour two full cups of Epsom Salt into the bathtub and soak for 15 minutes. If you are not a bather, Trierweiler showed us a cream that will work just as well.

Ice and heat never hurts to try and relieve soreness. Trierweiler swears by a hot and cold water bottle. She also brought in a few drinks that will help with the pain, such as tart cherry juice.

