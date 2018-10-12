Bumbling criminals get into major trouble in 'The Split'

You've heard of the Sundance Film Festival and of course there's the famous Cannes Film Festival. Local 4 has it's own annual film competition and the entries are pretty amazing.

It's called Film Challenge Detroit and this year's theme was Fight Or Flight.

Last night the winners were announced at a special awards party and screening at the MJR Troy Grand Digital Cinema 16.

The grand prize winning film is a comedy called "The Split" about a few bumbling criminals. The film is fast, funny, mature and entertaining.

The crew of "The Split" joined Live in the D to discuss their short film. Greg Kort, the director, said he met his small crew while working at his job at an ad agency.

One of the writers Anthony Moceri said the writing process was pretty easy and there was a lot of improvising on set.

He said he thinks it's great that this film challenge is giving up and coming filmmakers an opportunity to let filmmakers tell the stories they want to tell.

Their grand prize includes four tickets to the Sundance Film Festival and $1000 spending money.