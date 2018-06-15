Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!

Friday is the final prize in our Dad Days of Summer giveaway on Live in the D. And it's a big one! This is our way of thanking the dads this Father's Day. Each day this week we have been revealing a new prize, and the prizes have been stacking up!

We have received hundreds of entries with beautiful tributes to the dads in the D. Thank you so much to everyone for taking part, and we wish all the dads a Happy Father's Day. The winner of Thursday's prize is Earl Hairston of Keego Harbor.

For the final prize, we are adding a gift from our friends at Freedom Boat Club. Tony Agosta and Steven Dobreff joined us in the studio to tell us about Freedom Boat Club. Dobreff says that the boat club is the best way to go boating all over the country all year long! The company owns a whole fleet of boats, they have 1,700 boats at 160 locations around the country.

This is how the club works: Once you join you will have one entry fee and then a reoccurring monthly fee. With this membership you will have unlimited use of the boats. After that, all you have to do is show up at the dock and the boat's ready for you, cleaned, gassed up and ready to go on the lake. Once you're done, you bring the boat back, return the keys, then head home!

Also, Freedom Boat Club is offering a Father's Day special! They are taking off $1,500 of all the entry fees, and only $299 a month fixed payments. To join and to learn more about what Freedom Boat Club has to offer, and to schedule an appointment visit their website http://freedomboatclub.com/.

For our final prize of our Dad Days of Summer Giveaways we are giving away a chartered sunset cruise on Lake St. Clair, including a captain, server, cocktails and appetizers from Freedom Boat Club, this prize is valued at $750. The grand prize will be piled onto all four other prizes this week, which includes, a $100 gift card from RJ Meats, a gift card to Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, an overnight golf package at Treetops Resort and a 30 minute helicopter tour over the city of Detroit from Max Flight located on Gross Ille.

We want to wish all the dads and father figures in the D a very Happy Father's Day! And we want to thank everyone for entering our Dad Days of Summer Giveaway! The final winner for the grand prize is Josh Blaszyk from Waterford!