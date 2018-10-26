Final winner for the Live In The D 'Our Teachers Rock!' contest revealed

It's been an exciting week and we've been surprising teachers and students around the D every single day LIVE on the show. It's all part of Live In The D's "Our Teachers Rock!" contest and we revealed our final winner! We are showing our appreciation by awarding teachers with a $500 gift card to Somerset Collection in Troy because they rock! Our final winner was Rachel Schypinski, a teacher at Novi High School.

Our Kila Peeples spoke with the principal of the school, Nicole Carter, who said Schypinski is dynamic and dedicated and gives lots of hours to students and staff. She also said Schypinski has a huge heart and soul and she couldn't think of anyone else who is more deserving of this award. Kila also spoke with Chris Oshana, a senior at Novi High School, who said, "Schypinski is easily the teacher that has had the biggest impact on my life. She teaches her students not only curriculum, but also life lessons and how to be leaders. She's taught everybody in student council how to be one of the people who are changing this school and making it a better place."

We also had the chance to speak with another student, Dan Netter, also a senior, and he said, "The main difference between her and other teachers is the dedication she has to making that genuine connection with her students. Just a couple of hours ago, she was asking the students what's going on this weekend? Taking an actual interest in our day-to-day lives, not just trying to check mark on the curriculum."

Schypinksi said she was so excited and feels blessed to work with an amazing group of kids. She also said the students do so much for her, she wouldn't be where she is today without them. Kila asked Schypinski what the students mean to her and she said, "Everything I do is for the them. We all work hard and I love working with them, and what I get to do."

Everybody at Live In The D congratulates Rachel Schypinkski as she joins our four other winners of the Live In The D "Our Teachers Rock!" contest. We also want to congratulate our other winners. On Monday, we surprised Nicole McDonald, who teaches kindergarten at Schalm Elementary. On Tuesday, the winner was Christina DeAngelo, a fifth-grade teacher at Parsons Elementary in Gibralter. Then on Wednesday, we awarded the prize to DeMilla Prince, a sixth-grade teacher at Oak Park Preparatory Academy. And yesterday we surprised Anna Ries at St. Germaine Catholic School in St. Clair Shores. All of the teachers received a crystal award, flowers and a $500 gift card to Somerset Collection in Troy. Congratulations to all of you and the dozens of teachers who were entered into our contest.