Find your bestie at Eastern Market this weekend

Adopting a new pet can bring so much joy to a home, and now, there's a great way to find that new best friend. Shaun Bailey, from the Michigan Humane Society, joined us in studio to talk to us about an event where you can find your new furry friend.

He also brought in Little-Foot. She is a short-hair domestic, 4 month-old kitten, who has three legs and is looking for a new loving home. Little-foot will adapt smoothly to the right accommodating home.

This Sunday, during the music festival at Eastern Market, you can find a new addition to your family. The Michigan Humane Society knows how difficult it can be for working families to visit the adoption center, so they wanted to invite people to adopt while they shop at the market. The Michigan Humane Society along with Purina and Subaru are bringing the adoption center to Eastern Market Sunday. Come out, grab a bite to eat, enjoy some music and see if you can find a match among the 50 or more adoptable dogs, puppies, kittens and cats.

The event takes place July 22nd at Eastern Market, right in front of Shed 5 from 10 am until 3pm.

You might remember Tiger Tim, the adorable energetic puppy with a beautiful coat. He was quickly adopted to a forever loving home.

If you adopt this week's Pet of the Week, you will receive a $75 gift card to Hagopian Cleaning Services. To find out more about the adoptable pets, check out the Michigan Humane Society website at michianahumane.org/ or call (866) M - HUMANE.