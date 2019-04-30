Find a new member of the family on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. To commemorate the day, Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society joined Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio to discuss how people can find a new addition to their families while helping a pet find a forever home.

Chrisman said the day is a way to get people who may be considering getting a new pet to think about going to the Michigan Humane Society. There are hundreds of pets who have been waiting for forever homes, of all ages, sizes and breeds. Chrisman said the goal is to empty the cages so all furry friends are loved by new family. A national Empty the Shelters event is happening Saturday, May 4. All adoption fees will be waived down to $25 thanks to Bissell Pet Foundation. Over 150 animals have been adopted in past events.

Chrisman also brought Mopsy, a 10-week-old pit bull mix who is looking for a forever home. He needs a home where he can be active and play with lots of toys. All of his litter mates have been adopted, so he is hoping the same will happen for him soon. Three cats who were previously awaiting forever homes have been adopted. Abby and Dana, 6 and 8 year-old bonded cats, were adopted together and Trixie, a 9-month-old domestic shorthair black cat, also was adopted.

