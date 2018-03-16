Find Adventure At The Theater This Weekend

Movie Reviewer Greg Russell was back in the studio this week to talk all things movies.

A re-boot of Tomb Raider premieres this weekend, starring Alicia Vikander who plays Laura Croft. Croft's dad disappeared years earlier and she decides to figure out what happened to him. Croft heads to the jungle where her dad was last seen to see what she can find.

Russell says the movie is supposed to be a fun one, with Vikander doing a great acting job.

Love,Simon is a new teenage romance film. The movie centers around a gay high school boy who goes through a journey of self discovery.

