Find last-minute Mother's Day gifts at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills

If you're a last-minute shopper for Mother's Day gifts, then our friends at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets (GLCO) in Auburn Hills has some really cool ideas and great deals. Melissa Morang joined Jason Carr to discuss the different gifts you can give to make Mother's Day special.

Morang began with some very unique gifts Dads can give as an opportunity to give mom a break, and it has to do with Peppa Pig. Peppa Pig World of Play opened a month ago; it's the perfect place for dads to take the kids to play while mom has some quality "me" time by going to a movie or shopping on her own. Dads get into Peppa Pig World of Play for free on Mother's Day only.

Kara's Jewelry has fantastic offers for Mother's Day gifts, including Pandora bracelets, earrings and necklaces. There's even a family tree bangle bracelet gift set that will surely steal any mom's heart. Yankee Candle has great deals as well, such as a variety of scents and essential oil diffusers. You could even customize the candle's label to put a special message to mom. There are also flameless centerpieces where you can light the candle and set a timer where the flame will be extinguished.

For the chef in the family, LeCreuset cookware has great options for gifts. There is even a color exclusively found at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. All cast iron items are on sale through Mother's Day if you need that really, really last minute gift.

If mom is into fashion, Kate Spade New York has some amazing deals. Not only does the store carry beautiful bags and satchels, but also clothing and accessories.

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets is located in Auburn Hills just off I-75 on Baldwin Road. For more information, visit the website greatlakescrossingoutlets.com.

This segment was sponsored by Great Lakes Crossing Outlets.